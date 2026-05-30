Lightning’s J.J. Moser, Switzerland Advance to Gold Medal Game

Lightning defenseman J.J. Moser is one win away from making history.
Switzerland advanced to the gold medal game at the 2026 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship on Saturday, defeating Norway 6-0 in the tournament’s first semifinal. Six different Swiss players found the back of the net as the host nation improved to a perfect 9-0 at the tournament.
The Swiss, who finished as runners-up in both 2024 and 2025, will face Finland in Sunday’s championship game. A win would secure their first-ever gold medal at the IIHF Men’s World Championship.
Moser continues to play a significant role on the Swiss blue line. Through nine games, the Tampa Bay defenseman owns a plus-12 rating while averaging 20:33 of ice time per game and recording 17 shots on goal.
The tournament marks another strong international showing for Moser. He has now represented Switzerland at five World Championships and also contributed four points in five games during the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics.
The gold medal game between Switzerland and Finland is scheduled for Sunday, May 31, with puck drop set for 2:20 p.m. ET.