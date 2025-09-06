Lightning's Potential Lines For Next Season

Now that we are in September, hockey season is right around the corner. The Tampa Bay Lightning are only 34 days from their campaign beginning, as they will face off against the Ottawa Senators on Oct. 9 for their season opener.

With the regular-season rapidly approaching, let's take a look at what the Lightning's lines could look like for the start of the 2025-26 campaign now.

Lightning's Potential Forward Lines

First Line: Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

This trio certainly has experience playing together, so it would be entirely understandable if this ends up being the Lightning's first line next season. All three players are incredibly skilled forwards, and they undoubtedly make for a dominant trio because of it. Thus, it would not be surprising in the slightest if we see Guentzel, Point, and Kucherov make up the first line this upcoming campaign.

Second Line: Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Oliver Bjorkstrand

A second line of Brandon Hagel, Anthony Cirelli, and Oliver Bjorkstrand would certainly make sense for the Lightning to go with. Hagel's high offensive skill would make him a good player for a two-way center like Cirelli to play with. As for Bjorkstrand, he would have the opportunity to play with two stars, which could benefit the six-time 20-goal scorer tremendously.

Third Line: Nick Paul - Yanni Gourde - Gage Goncalves

Nick Paul, Yanni Gourde, and Gage Goncalves could work well together on the Lightning's third line. Goncalves would get the opportunity to play with two solid veteran forwards like Paul and Gorude, which could undoubtedly help him with his development.

Fourth Line: Conor Geekie - Pontus Holmberg - Mitchell Chaffee

For the Lightning's fourth line, Connor Geekie, Pontus Holmberg, and Mitchell Chaffee could make sense. This trio would certainly provide a lot of energy on a line together but also would have the potential to chip in some solid depth scoring. However, with Geekie being a top prospect, it would also be understandable if he moved up and down the lineup.

Lightning's Potential Defense Pairings

First Pairing: Victor Hedman & J.J. Moser

Victor Hedman and J.J. Moser formed great chemistry this past season, so it would not be surprising in the slightest if they play on the top pairing again next season. This pairing would offer a nice blend of solid offense and strong defensive play, so it would make a lot of sense if they stuck together. Furthermore, with Moser being only 25 years old, the potential for him to still hit another level is undoubtedly there.

Second Pairing: Ryan McDonagh & Erik Cernak

Ryan McDonagh and Erik Cernak worked together wonderfully last season, and they should continue to be the Lightning's second pairing next season because of it. With McDonagh and Cernak both being very dependable defensively, it is certainly difficult for opponents to go up against them when they are on the ice together. Their chemistry is also very high, so it just makes all the sense in the world to keep these two together on the second pairing.

Third Pairing: Emil Lilleberg & Darren Raddysh

With Nick Perbix signing with the Nashville Predators in free agency, the Lightning's third pairing should be Emil Lilleberg and Darren Raddysh. This pairing has the potential to be a strong match, as Lilleberg is a hard-nosed defensive defenseman, while Raddysh makes an impact with his offensive play from the point. Thus, this bottom pairing would certainly have the potential to be effective for the Bolts in 2025-26.

Lightning's Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy & Jonas Johansson

When it comes to the Lightning's goaltending, star netminder Andrei Vasilevskiy will undoubtedly be the club's starter, while Jonas Johansson should remain their backup.

Vasilevskiy was excellent for the Lightning this past season, as he posted a 38-20-5 record, a 2.18 goals-against average, and a .921 save percentage, and six shutouts. With this, he finished second in the Vezina Trophy voting and remains one of the NHL's best goalies.

Johansson, on the other hand, signed a two-year, $2.5 million contract to stay with the Lightning this off-season. With the Lightning signing him to a new multi-year deal, he should remain on their NHL roster in 2025-26. In 19 games last season for the Bolts, he had a 9-6-3 record, a .895 save percentage, and a 3.13 goals-against average.