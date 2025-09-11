28 Days Until Opening Night: Lightning's History Of Number 28

The Tampa Bay Lightning are now 28 days from their 2025-26 season opener against the Ottawa Senators. With this, hockey season is right around the corner.

With the Lightning's season opener being 28 days away, let's take a look at all 15 players who have worn No. 28 for the Bolts in their franchise history.

Marc Bureau, C (1992-93 to 1994-95)

The first player to wear No. 28 for the Lightning was forward Marc Bureau, as he did from 1992-93 to 1994-95. In 186 games over three seasons with the Lightning, he recorded 20 goals, 40 assists, and 60 points.

Steven Finn, D, (1995-96)

Steven Finn was the next player to sport No. 28 for the Lightning, as he did during the 1995-96 season. In 16 games with the Bolts that campaign, he recorded zero points and 24 penalty minutes. He finished that season as a member of the Los Angeles Kings.

Patrick Poulin, C (1995-96 to 1997-98)

Patrick Poulin wore No. 28 for the Lightning from 1995-96 to 1997-98. In 125 games with the Lightning, he recorded 14 goals, 22 assists, and 39 points.

Corey Spring, RW (1997-98)

Corey Spring wore No. 28 for the Lightning during the 1997-98 season. He then switched to No. 20 in his second and final season as a Bolt. In 16 games with the Lightning, he recorded one goal and one assist.

Kjell Samuelsson, D (1998-99)

Kjell Samuelsson sported No. 28 for the Lightning during the 1998-99 season, which would be the last of his NHL career. In 46 games with the Bolts that campaign, he posted one goal and five points.

Reid Simpson, LW (1999-00)

Reid Simpson wore No. 28 for the Lightning during the 1999-00 season. In 26 games with the Lightning that campaign, he scored one goal and recorded 103 penalty minutes.

Nils Ekman, LW (1999-00 to 2000-01)

Nils Ekman sported No. 28 during his two-year stint with the Lightning from 1999-00 to 2000-01. In 71 games as a member of the Lightning, he recorded 11 goals, 13 assists, and 24 points.

Sheldon Keefe, RW (2001-02 to 2002-03)

The next player to wear No. 28 for the Lightning was Sheldon Keefe, as he did during the 2001-02 and 2002-03 seasons. Before then, he also wore No. 27, No. 46, and No. 42 while with Tampa Bay. In 125 games over three seasons with the Lightning, he recorded 12 goals and 24 points.

Currently, Keefe is the head coach of the New Jersey Devils.

Zenon Konopka, C (2008-09 to 2009-10)

Zenon Konopka was the next Lightning player to wear No. 28, as he did during the 2008-09 and 2009-10 seasons. In 81 games over two seasons with the Bolts, the gritty forward recorded two goals, six points, and 294 penalty minutes.

Mathieu Roy, D (2010-11)

The next Lightning player to wear No. 28 was defenseman Mathieu Roy during the 2010-11 season. He later wore No. 7 for the Lightning during the 2012-13 season. In five games over two seasons with the Lightning, he recorded zero points and two penalty minutes.

Cody Kunyk, RW (2013-14)

Cody Kunyk sported No. 28 during the 2013-14 season. However, it was for a very short time, as he played in just one game for the Lightning. During it, he recorded two shots. This would be the only game he played at the NHL level, but he has put together a long career overseas since.

Luke Witkowski, D (2016-17 & 2019-20)

Luke Witkowski wore No. 28 for the Lightning during the 2016-17 and when he later returned to the Bolts during the 2019-20 season. Before then, he sported No. 53 during his first two seasons with the Lightning in 2014-15 and 2015-16. In 66 games over four seasons with the Lightning, he recorded one goal, seven points, 71 penalty minutes, and a minus-5 rating.

Ian Cole, D (2022-23)

The next player to wear No. 28 for the Lightning was defenseman Ian Cole during the 2022-23 season. In 78 games that season with the Bolts, he recorded three goals, 14 assists, 17 points, and 117 hits. His time with the Lightning ended the following off-season after he signed with the Vancouver Canucks. Currently, he plays for the Utah Mammoth.

Jack Thompson, D (2023-24)

Jack Thompson sported No. 28 for the Lightning during the 2023-24 season. In one game for the Lightning that season, he recorded one shot and two hits. His time with the Lightning ended at the 2024 NHL trade deadline when he was traded to the San Jose Sharks in the deal that brought Anthony Duclair to Tampa Bay.

Zemgus Girgensons, LW/C (2024-25 to Present)

Zemgus Girgensons currently wears No. 28 for the Lightning and has since he signed with the team during this past off-season. In 82 games with the Bolts in 2024-25, he recorded two goals, six points, 174 hits, and a minus-7 rating.

