Lightning’s Season Ends in Game 7 Loss to Canadiens

“You hope that everything before this was a dress rehearsal for this moment, and that’s from this moment until the final buzzer, whenever that is,” head coach Jon Cooper said before the game. “Because it’s not a magic act that you just pull and say, ‘Okay, we’re in game 7. This is how you act.’ That’s why you coach this team for just under 100 games, to make sure you get to this point and know what to do.”