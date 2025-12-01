Lightning seek eighth straight win against Islanders

After a slow start to the season, the Tampa Bay Lightning are beginning to find their stride. The Bolts have become a strong road team in the process, going 8-2-2, including back-to-back wins this weekend in Detroit and New York.

Even with injuries to key players — including captain Victor Hedman, Ryan McDonagh, Brayden Point, and Erik Cernak, the Lightning keep finding ways to win, leaning on contributions from several newcomers called up from their AHL Affiliate.

For years, Andrei Vasilevskiy has been the backbone of the team. The 31-year-old is off to a strong start with an 11-5-2 record, a 2.32 goals-against average, and a .918 save percentage, highlighted by his first shutout of the season on Nov. 24 against the Flyers. If something does break down, he’s always there to bail them out.

“Sometimes we’re playing great, and sometimes things don’t go our way. That’s why, if the team doesn’t play well in front of me, I have to step out and do my job. Same thing for them if I don't have my best game,” said Vasilevskiy. “That’s how it works here — we help each other out. It won’t be perfect all the time, but if we prepare the right way and work consistently, the results will come.”

The Lightning currently sit third in the NHL in goals allowed per game, giving up just 2.60 on average. During their seven-game win streak, the Bolts have outscored opponents 30–10, putting up four or more goals in five of those games. Their top line, which consists of Brandon Hagel, Anthony Cirelli and Nikita Kucherov is starting to click. Jake Guentzel joins Hagel with 27 points on the season, while Nikita Kucherov leads the way with 32.

“We’re kind of finding something right now,” said Hagel. “You just continue to build on it and be leaders in the dressing room. Obviously, it’s working on the scoreboard and on the scoresheet.”

The Lightning will wrap up their road trip Tuesday when they visit the New York Islanders.