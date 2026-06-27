Lightning Select Max Vilen 218th Overall to Close Out 2026 Draft Class

The Tampa Bay Lightning have officially concluded their business at the 2026 NHL Draft, as they selected 19-year-old defenseman Max Vilen with the 218th overall selection, their final pick of the weekend.
Vilen, who was first eligible to be drafted in 2024, moved to North America for the 2025-26 season after spending a number of years with the Malmo Redhawks organization in Sweden.
In his first season in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, Vilen appeared in 57 games, 27 with both the Saint John Sea Dogs and the Moncton Wildcats. During that time, he scored three goals and tallied a total of 27 points during the regular season. He then helped the Wildcats during their playoff run, scoring three goals and 12 points in 21 games.
Vilen is expected to return to the Wildcats for the 2026-27 season unless something changes.
Just minutes after the Lightning made their pick, the 2026 NHL Draft officially came to an end, capping off a chaotic week around the NHL.