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Lightning Select Stepan Shurygin 186th Overall in 2026 NHL Draft

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With the 186th overall selection in the 2026 NHL Draft, the Tampa Bay Lightning picked Russian goaltender Stepan Shurygin of the Saginaw Spirit in the Ontario Hockey League. 

After playing in Russia for most of his youth, Shurygin made the jump to North America ahead of the 2025-26 season after being selected 96th overall in the 2025 Canadian Hockey League Import Draft. He played 59 games for the Spirit during his rookie season in the OHL, registering an .888 save percentage and a 3.79 goals against average. He also recorded a record of 24-27-1 during his first season in Saginaw. 

"Shurygin follows play around the perimeter very well, coming out to the top of his crease, making smaller side-to-side movements to keep more positional, and tracking the puck and play very well behind the net," Elite Prospects scout Jacob Titus wrote during the OHL Playoffs. "His post-play also stood out as a positive in this game, with quick transitions in and out of the RVH and a good seal. Shurygin's fatal flaws remained on full display: being off-angle on the first goal against, struggling to track after stopping on the second goal against, and ultimately playing a reactionary game. Some team could bite on him at the NHL draft, but Shurygin ultimately remains a long shot with pro upside." 

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