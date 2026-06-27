Lightning Select Stepan Shurygin 186th Overall in 2026 NHL Draft

"Shurygin follows play around the perimeter very well, coming out to the top of his crease, making smaller side-to-side movements to keep more positional, and tracking the puck and play very well behind the net," Elite Prospects scout Jacob Titus wrote during the OHL Playoffs. "His post-play also stood out as a positive in this game, with quick transitions in and out of the RVH and a good seal. Shurygin's fatal flaws remained on full display: being off-angle on the first goal against, struggling to track after stopping on the second goal against, and ultimately playing a reactionary game. Some team could bite on him at the NHL draft, but Shurygin ultimately remains a long shot with pro upside."