Lightning Select Tomas Kralovic With the 90th Overall Pick

Kralovic, a 20-year-old, has previously gone undrafted multiple times, as he was initially ranked as the 122nd European skater by NHL Central Scouting during the 2023 NHL Draft. He took a major step forward offensively this past season, scoring six goals and 31 points in 52 regular season games. He then scored four goals and six points in 17 playoff games for Bratislava as well.