Lightning Select Tomas Kralovic With the 90th Overall Pick

With the 90th overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, the Tampa Bay Lightning went off the board and selected defenseman Tomas Kralovic from HC Slovan Bratislava in the Slovakian league.
Kralovic, a 20-year-old, has previously gone undrafted multiple times, as he was initially ranked as the 122nd European skater by NHL Central Scouting during the 2023 NHL Draft. He took a major step forward offensively this past season, scoring six goals and 31 points in 52 regular season games. He then scored four goals and six points in 17 playoff games for Bratislava as well.
Currently, Kralovic is expected to return to HC Slovan Bratislava for the 2026-27 season, but things could change after he was drafted by the Lightning. General Manager Julien BriseBois could want to bring him over to North America to evaluate him on a smaller rink.
Kralovic is a 6-foot-3, 203-pound right-handed defenseman. While he's likely a long-shot after being passed on in previous years, BriseBois has historically found some steals in the second day of the NHL Draft.