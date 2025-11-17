Lightning Send Forward Down To AHL

The Tampa Bay Lightning have announced that they have assigned forward Jakob Pelletier to their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Syracuse Crunch.

Pelletier was just called up to the Lightning's roster earlier this week from Syracuse. He then made his Lightning debut against the Florida Panthers on Nov. 15, where he recorded one hit and one block in 6:12 of ice time.

Now, after a brief call-up, Pelletier will be looking to continue to make an impact down in the AHL with the Crunch. The 2019 first-round pick has had a strong start to the season with the AHL squad, as he has recorded five goals, nine assists, and 14 points in 13 games.

If Pelletier continues to produce strong offensive numbers in the AHL with the Crunch, it would not be surprising if he gets another opportunity on the Lightning's roster later this season.

In 87 career NHL games split between the Calgary Flames, Philadelphia Flyers, and Lightning over four seasons, Pelletier has posted 11 goals, 18 assists, 29 points, and a plus-3 rating.