Logo
Tampa Bay LightningTampa Bay Lightning

Lightning Set for 14 Nationally Televised Games in 2026-27

Diandraloux@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge
Diandra Loux
featured
9h
moreVideos

The Tampa Bay Lightning will have 14 nationally televised games during the 2026-27 season, with those matchups airing across TNT, ESPN, ABC and ESPN+/Disney+/Hulu. A number of the Lightning’s Atlantic Division rivals will be featured in this year’s national broadcast schedule.

Three of Tampa Bay’s four regular-season matchups with the Boston Bruins will be nationally televised, along with two games against the Florida Panthers. The Lightning’s rematch with the Montreal Canadiens, their first-round playoff opponent last season, will also receive national coverage.

The rest of the Lightning’s games will air locally on The Spot Tampa Bay 66. Fans can also watch games through the Tampa Bay Lightning app.

Tampa Bay will open the 2026-27 season on Oct. 1 against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden before hosting the Washington Capitals at home on Oct. 3.

Nationally Televised Games

October

  • Oct. 20:&nbsp;at Vegas Golden Knights — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

November

  • Nov. 11:&nbsp;at Buffalo Sabres — TNT, 7 p.m.
  • Nov. 17:&nbsp;vs. Washington Capitals — ESPN+/Disney+/Hulu, 7:30 p.m.
  • Nov. 19:&nbsp;vs. Edmonton Oilers — ESPN+/Disney+/Hulu, 7:30 p.m.
  • Nov. 25:&nbsp;vs. Carolina Hurricanes — TNT, 7 p.m.

December

  • Dec. 2:&nbsp;at Montreal Canadiens — TNT, 7:30 p.m.
  • Dec. 22:&nbsp;vs. St. Louis Blues — TNT, 7 p.m.

January

  • Jan. 18:&nbsp;at Boston Bruins — TNT, 1:30 p.m.

February

  • Feb. 3:&nbsp;at Philadelphia Flyers — TNT, 7:30 p.m.
  • Feb. 16:&nbsp;vs. Florida Panthers — ESPN+/Disney+/Hulu, 7 p.m.

March

  • March 23:&nbsp;vs. Florida Panthers — TNT, 7 p.m.
  • March 25:&nbsp;vs. Philadelphia Flyers — ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

April

  • April 3:&nbsp;at Boston Bruins — ABC, 3 p.m.
  • April 10:&nbsp;vs. Boston Bruins — ABC, 8 p.m.
Latest News
Comments
anonymous profile image
Powered by RoundtableBuilt on infrastructure designed for real-time media. Learn more at RTB.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy