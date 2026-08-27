Lightning Set for 14 Nationally Televised Games in 2026-27

The Tampa Bay Lightning will have 14 nationally televised games during the 2026-27 season, with those matchups airing across TNT, ESPN, ABC and ESPN+/Disney+/Hulu. A number of the Lightning’s Atlantic Division rivals will be featured in this year’s national broadcast schedule.
Three of Tampa Bay’s four regular-season matchups with the Boston Bruins will be nationally televised, along with two games against the Florida Panthers. The Lightning’s rematch with the Montreal Canadiens, their first-round playoff opponent last season, will also receive national coverage.
The rest of the Lightning’s games will air locally on The Spot Tampa Bay 66. Fans can also watch games through the Tampa Bay Lightning app.
Tampa Bay will open the 2026-27 season on Oct. 1 against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden before hosting the Washington Capitals at home on Oct. 3.
Nationally Televised Games
October
Oct. 20: at Vegas Golden Knights — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.
November
Nov. 11: at Buffalo Sabres — TNT, 7 p.m.
Nov. 17: vs. Washington Capitals — ESPN+/Disney+/Hulu, 7:30 p.m.