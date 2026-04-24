Lightning Set For Game 3 In Montreal As Series Shifts To Bell Centre

The Tampa Bay Lightning were back on the ice in Montreal Thursday, one day ahead of Game 3, looking to carry over the momentum they built late in Game 2. The Lightning found another level in the final minutes of regulation and elevated their play in overtime, turning in some of their best hockey of the playoffs.
As the series shifts to the Bell Centre, the environment is expected to be intense from the opening puck drop, with both teams so evenly matched that the margin for error remains razor thin.
“It is hard to explain like everything they just got right from the color to the slope of the seats to the sound and the acoustics,” Jon Cooper said of the Bell Centre. “Everything just works. The only thing I do not like about it is you have to walk on the ice to get to the bench. You have lists. Somebody is at the top and somebody is at the bottom. This place is certainly at the top”
Victor Hedman has joined the team on the roadtrip and was back on the ice ahead of Thursday’s practice, a positive sign for the Lightning. He was joined by Charle-Edouard D’Astous, who exited early in Game 1 after taking a high hit from Josh Anderson.
As for D’Astous’ availability for Game 3, Cooper said the defenseman is trending in the right direction and the team will see how he responds after returning to the ice. If D’Astous is unable to go, Declan Carlile is available to step in once again. Carlile filled in during Game 2 alongside Emil Lilleberg and logged 17:38 in the win.
The Lightning also made a roster move Thursday, reassigning goalie Brandon Halverson to the Syracuse Crunch and recalling Harrison Meneghin, who has spent most of the season in the ECHL. Halverson returns to Syracuse as the Crunch begin Calder Cup Playoff action Friday.
Game 3 is set for a 7 p.m. EST