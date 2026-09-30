Lightning Set for Season Opener Against New York Rangers

Conor Geekie made the Lightning’s opening-night roster for the third straight season. The 22-year-old is coming off a 59-point season with the Syracuse Crunch and just completed his third training camp with Tampa Bay. After spending the past two seasons shifting between the NHL and AHL, Geekie will have another opportunity to establish himself at the NHL level this season.
The Lightning’s top prospects, Sam O’Reilly and Benjamin Rautiainen, both made strong impressions throughout the preseason.
O’Reilly is coming off a standout season in the OHL, where he was named the league’s Most Outstanding Player. The 20-year-old was assigned to AHL Syracuse ahead of opening night and will continue his development with the Crunch.
Rautiainen will return to Finland for the 2026-27 season. The 21-year-old signed an entry-level contract with the Lightning in May, but his contract stated that if he did not make the roster out of camp, he would be returned to Tappara.
When he returns next season, his contract will have more flexibility, giving the Lightning the ability to move him between Tampa Bay and Syracuse if needed.
Tampa Bay will open the 2026-27 season on Oct. 1 against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden before hosting the Washington Capitals at home on Oct. 3.