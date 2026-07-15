Lightning Set to Open 2026-27 Season at Madison Square Garden, Host Capitals in Home Opener

The Tampa Bay Lightning will begin the 2026-27 season on the road, opening the year with a matchup against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, October 1.
The team returns home for their first game at Benchmark International Arena on Saturday, October 3, where they will host the Washington Capitals. The matchup will mark a reunion of sorts for defenseman John Carlson, who spent the majority of his career in Washington before signing a two-year deal with the Lightning this offseason.
Teams will learn the remainder of their 2026-27 regular-season schedule on Thursday, July 16, with the NHL’s full schedule release set for 1 p.m. ET. The announcement will air exclusively on ESPN in the United States and Sportsnet in Canada ahead of the 2026 ESPY Awards, which begin at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
Several NHL nominees will be featured during the ESPYS, including the 2026 United States men’s Olympic hockey team, which is up for Best Team. Lightning forward Jake Guentzel was part of the gold medal-winning Team USA roster at the 2026 Winter Olympics.
The upcoming season will have a new look as the NHL expands the regular season from 82 to 84 games, with each team playing two additional divisional games.
Tampa Bay will play four preseason games ahead of the regular season, including two matchups against the Nashville Predators beginning Sept. 20 and two contests against the in-state rival Florida Panthers. The Lightning’s preseason schedule will conclude on Sept. 26.