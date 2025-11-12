Lightning Shorthanded: Ryan McDonagh expected to miss game against Rangers

The Tampa Bay Lightning are expected to be without Ryan McDonagh and could also be short several other key players when they face the New York Rangers on Wednesday at Benchmark International Arena.

McDonagh left Saturday’s game early after blocking a shot with his left foot late in the first period. Following Tuesday’s practice, head coach Jon Cooper said the veteran defenseman is expected to miss a few games.

“I’m probably not putting him at day to day quite yet, but it will be soon. Just the guys aren’t progressing the way we’d hoped,” said Cooper.

Victor Hedman and Pontus Holmberg are listed as day-to-day, while Dominic James and Nick Paul aren’t quite there yet.

James took a puck to the right side of his face in the second period Saturday, briefly going down the tunnel, before returning to play eight more shifts in visible discomfort. Paul is still building strength back in his wrist following surgery prior to training camp, but has been active in practice.

Anthony Cirelli, one of the Lightning’s most reliable two-way players, left Thursday’s game in Vegas and did not play against the Capitals on Saturday. He returned to practice Tuesday, skating with the team for the first time since the injury. He is expected to play Wednesday.

Additionally, Mitchell Chaffee, Boris Katchouk, Scott Sabourin, and Roman Schmidt were not in the lineup for the Syracuse Crunch tonight. They could be among the AHL call-ups expected to be made ahead of the 7 p.m. matchup.