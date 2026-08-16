Lightning Should Make Bold Move By Signing Best UFA Defender Left

The Lightning should consider signing this defenseman.
The Tampa Bay Lightning have had a busy off-season. Yet, when looking at their current roster, it is fair to argue that they should be open to making more moves before the start of the season.
One specific area that the Lightning should consider focusing on is their blueline. They could use another defenseman to solidify their blueline depth.
Due to this, the Lightning should strongly consider signing the best remaining unrestricted free agent (UFA) defenseman: Logan Stanley.
If the Lightning signed Stanley, he would give them another solid option to work with on their bottom pairing and penalty kill. Yet, even if he rotated into their lineup as their seventh defenseman, he could be a very valuable pickup for the Bolts.
Stanley would give the Lightning another tough player in their lineup, as the 6-foot-7 defenseman is known for playing a heavy game. This adds to his appeal and could make him an interesting player for the Lightning to sign to a one-year, prove-it deal.
Stanley appeared in 76 games during this past season split between the Winnipeg Jets and Buffalo Sabres, where he set new career highs with nine goals, 17 assists, and 26 points. He also threw 110 hits and had 128 penalty minutes.