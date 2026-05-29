Lightning Sign Benjamin Rautiainen to Entry-Level Contract

The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed standout prospect Benjamin Rautiainen to a three-year entry-level contract.
The Lightning's fourth round selection during the 2025 NHL Draft, Rautiainen had a fire lit under him during his most recent campaign as he reached heights that nobody could've expected.
Rautiainen was dominant in the Finnish Liiga, recording one of the best seasons in the league's recent memory. He was the first player to reach the 70-point threshold since Janne Pesonen and Ville Leino did so during the 2007-08 season. At just 20 years old, Rautiainen tied IIHF Hall of Famer Saku Koivu as the youngest player to hit the milestone as well.
Rautiainen's 77 points tied Leino for the 7th most points in a season in Liiga history. Meahwile, his 52 assists were the sixth most in a season in league history.
"He plays with a ton of mental pace, always being ahead of the opposition, but the concrete pace has also improved, thanks to the strides he’s taken from last year as a skater," Elite Prospect scout Lassi Alanen wrote back in January. "At this point, I think I see legitimate top-nine NHL upside, and it’ll be very interesting to see how he does once he makes the jump to North America."
Rautiainen signed a one-year contract extension with Tappara back in October, but it appears the Lightning didn't want to wait any longer. With a strong performance in training camp, he undoubtedly could compete for an NHL job right out of the gate, but there's also a chance the Lightning will want him to adapt to the North American game in Syracuse for a bit.