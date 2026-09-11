Lightning Sign Forward Kole Lind to PTO

With NHL training camp right around the corner, the Tampa Bay Lightning have added a right-shot forward to the mix, signing Kole Lind to a professional tryout.
Lind spent last season with the Texas Stars of the American Hockey League, recording 11 goals and 35 points in 70 games. He also registered 95 penalty minutes.
The 6-foot-1, 192-pound forward has spent the majority of his professional career in the AHL, appearing in 454 regular-season games between Texas, the Coachella Valley Firebirds, Charlotte Checkers and Utica Comets. Lind has totaled 122 goals and 319 points during that span, including 42 power-play goals and 25 game-winning goals.
He has also been productive in the Calder Cup Playoffs, recording 24 goals and 59 points in 63 career postseason games.
Lind has some NHL experience as well, appearing in 31 games between the Vancouver Canucks and Seattle Kraken. Vancouver selected him in the second round, 33rd overall, in the 2017 NHL Draft.
The 27-year-old will now get his chance to compete for a spot on the Lightning’s roster during training camp.