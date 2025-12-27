Lightning Sign J.J. Moser to Eight-Year Extension

The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed defenseman J.J. Moser to an eight-year contract extension worth $6.75 million AAV, the team announced Saturday as they prepare to play their first game back from the holiday break.

Moser has been a standout this season, appearing in 34 games with three goals and 12 points while averaging 21:43 of ice time. Alongside Darren Raddysh, the two have formed one of the NHL’s top defensive pairings this season. Moser leads all Lightning skaters with a plus-24 rating, third among NHL defensemen and ranks first among Tampa Bay defenders in games played, average ice time, takeaways (14), and blocked shots (43, tied).

The 25-year old is coming off a two-year bridge deal worth $3.375 million AAV and was set to become an arbitration-eligible restricted free agent this offseason.

Originally drafted 60th overall by Arizona in 2021, Moser was acquired by the Lightning in a trade that sent Mikhail Sergachev to Utah in June 2024. Since coming to Tampa Bay, Moser has quickly become a key piece of the Lightning’s defensive core.