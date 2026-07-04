Lightning Sign Tomas Kralovic to Entry-Level Contract

As the Tampa Bay Lightning's development camp came to an end, General Manager Julien BriseBois gave one of his prospects a memory that he'll never forget.
To conclude development camp, BriseBois stepped out on the ice and presented the Lightning's third-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, Slovakian defenseman Tomas Kralovic, with his entry-level contract.
Kralovic's deal carries an average annual value of $1,007,500. He's expected to report to the Syracuse Crunch to begin his professional career in North America, but nothing is set in stone at this point in time.
Last season, Kralovic took a major step forward offensively, scoring six goals and 25 assists for a total of 31 points in 52 games with HC Slovan Bratislava in the Slovakian league. His strong performance then continued into the playoffs, as he scored four goals and a total of six points in 17 postseason games.