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Lightning Sign Tomas Kralovic to Entry-Level Contract

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William Espy
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As the Tampa Bay Lightning's development camp came to an end, General Manager Julien BriseBois gave one of his prospects a memory that he'll never forget.

To conclude development camp, BriseBois stepped out on the ice and presented the Lightning's third-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, Slovakian defenseman Tomas Kralovic, with his entry-level contract.

Kralovic's deal carries an average annual value of $1,007,500. He's expected to report to the Syracuse Crunch to begin his professional career in North America, but nothing is set in stone at this point in time.

Last season, Kralovic took a major step forward offensively, scoring six goals and 25 assists for a total of 31 points in 52 games with HC Slovan Bratislava in the Slovakian league. His strong performance then continued into the playoffs, as he scored four goals and a total of six points in 17 postseason games.

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