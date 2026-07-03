Lightning Sign Veteran Forward to One-Year Contract

The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed 29-year-old depth forward Jansen Harkins to a one-year contract worth $850k, the league minimum salary.
Harkins, who was originally drafted by the Winnipeg Jets just over a decade ago, has also spent time with the Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks organizatoions.
Last season, Harkins spent the entirety of his season with the Ducks, scoring three goals and eight points in 44 games. He underwent hand surgery in March following an injury suffered against the Vancouver Canucks on March 24. He then returned for the playoffs, where he had one goal in three games for Anaheim.
In 305 career NHL games, Harkins has scored 18 goals and added 27 assists for a total of 45 points along with 106 penalty minutes.
It's likely that Harkins will split his time between the Lightning and their American Hockey League affiliate, the Syracuse Crunch, this coming season. His contract does appear to be a two-way deal, with a guaranteed salary of $400k per PuckPedia.