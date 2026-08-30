Lightning Star Nearing Impressive Career Milestone

Keep an eye on this Lightning forward next season.
The 2026-27 season is almost here for the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Jake Guentzel is once again expected to be one of the Lightning's most important players this season. It is understandable, as he was excellent for the Bolts during the 2025-26 season. In 81 games last season for the Lightning, he scored 38 goals and set new career highs with 50 assists and 88 points.
Guentzel is going to be a player to watch very closely this upcoming season, too. This is because he has a very good chance of hitting an impressive career milestone during it.
At the time of this writing, Guentzel currently has 659 career points. With that, the Lightning star winger needs just 41 points to reach the 700th of his NHL career.
When noting that Guentzel has posted at least 73 points in each of his last five seasons, he should have no trouble recording his 700th career NHL point if he stays healthy this season.
It will be interesting to see what kind of season Guentzel can have for the Lightning in 2026-27 from here. He has been an excellent addition to their roster since they signed him during the 2025 NHL off-season.