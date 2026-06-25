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Lightning to Face Predators, Panthers in Shortened 2026-27 Preseason

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The Tampa Bay Lightning released their 2026-27 preseason schedule on Thursday, featuring just four games as the NHL transitions to an 84-game regular season under the league’s new collective bargaining agreement.

The Lightning will open the preseason on Sunday, Sept. 20, hosting the Nashville Predators at 5 p.m. at Benchmark International Arena. Tampa Bay will then travel to Nashville for a rematch at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, Sept. 22.

The preseason concludes with a home and away game against the Florida Panthers. The Lightning will host the Panthers on Thursday, Sept. 24, at 7 p.m. before traveling to Sunrise for a 6 p.m. matchup on Saturday, Sept. 26.

2026-27 Preseason Schedule

Sunday, September 20

Predators vs. Lightning, 5 p.m. ET

Tuesday, September 22

Lightning at Predators, 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, September 24

Panthers vs. Lightning, 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 26

Lightning at Panthers, 6 p.m. ET

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