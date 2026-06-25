Lightning to Face Predators, Panthers in Shortened 2026-27 Preseason

The Tampa Bay Lightning released their 2026-27 preseason schedule on Thursday, featuring just four games as the NHL transitions to an 84-game regular season under the league’s new collective bargaining agreement.
The Lightning will open the preseason on Sunday, Sept. 20, hosting the Nashville Predators at 5 p.m. at Benchmark International Arena. Tampa Bay will then travel to Nashville for a rematch at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, Sept. 22.
The preseason concludes with a home and away game against the Florida Panthers. The Lightning will host the Panthers on Thursday, Sept. 24, at 7 p.m. before traveling to Sunrise for a 6 p.m. matchup on Saturday, Sept. 26.