Lightning Top Bruins 3-1, Raddysh Breaks Franchise Record

"For me to be sitting up here right now after Game 7 of this year when we had won just one, (the playoffs) seemed distant," head coach Jon Cooper said. "But that's when the 'process over outcomes' came in and we didn't get the outcomes we wanted early on. This group is a special group. It's a great group in the sense of role definition. Everyone knows what they're doing. Everyone knows what they need to do for us to succeed."