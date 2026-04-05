Lightning Top Bruins 3-1, Raddysh Breaks Franchise Record

On Saturday, the Tampa Bay Lightning punched their ticket to their ninth consecutive postseason. It’s been a year full of challenges, with injuries testing the roster at every turn, but the Lightning have stayed on track with their ultimate goal of a chance at another Stanley Cup.
“We’re a tenacious team,” said defenseman Darren Raddysh. “We’ve got a lot of gamers in here. We never give up. We always think we’ve got a chance to come back, and we always feel like we’ve got a fighting chance. I love the way this group is. We’re a bunch of gamers, and we’re looking forward to these next couple months.”
Raddysh made franchise history in a 3-1 win over the Boston Bruins by scoring the game-winning goal late in the third period. His 21 goals set a new single-season record for a Lightning defenseman, surpassing the 20-goal seasons of Victor Hedman (2021-22) and Dan Boyle (2006-07).
“I love being in Tampa. I love everything about this place. It’s special to me and my family,” Raddysh said of the crowd’s reception. “Just to see the support that my family’s gotten from everyone this year, it’s been awesome and we can’t thank the City of Tampa and the fans, all the players and the organization enough. It’s been such a fun ride and we clinched the playoffs today and we’re excited for what’s to come.”
After a scoreless first period, Casey Mittelstadt gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead at 6:47 of the second period. The Lightning responded in the third as Charle-Edouard D’Astous tied it 1-1, burying his own rebound after his initial shot was blocked.
“Once we figured out their forecheck and started playing in the O-zone and bringing pucks to the net, we found a way," said D'Astous. "We had a couple of good chances in the second to start."
Raddysh put the Lightning ahead 2-1 at 14:29, with a sharp-angle wrist shot that slipped under Jeremy Swayman’s right shoulder. Nikita Kucherov later sealed the win with an empty-net goal.
“Nothing, I just shot it on the net,” Raddysh said of what he saw on the goal. “I knew Nikita Kucherov was in the middle, and I was just trying to throw it on net, and sometimes they go in. So fortunate for that one to go in.”
With Saturday’s win and a 6-2 loss by Buffalo to Washington, the Lightning remain at the top the Atlantic Division, while the Montreal Canadiens have moved into second place in the standings.
"For me to be sitting up here right now after Game 7 of this year when we had won just one, (the playoffs) seemed distant," head coach Jon Cooper said. "But that's when the 'process over outcomes' came in and we didn't get the outcomes we wanted early on. This group is a special group. It's a great group in the sense of role definition. Everyone knows what they're doing. Everyone knows what they need to do for us to succeed."
The Lightning finished their seven-game homestand with 11 of 14 points, going 5-1-1. Their final road trip of the regular season will start Monday night in Buffalo.