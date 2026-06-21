Lightning Trade Darren Raddysh to Maple Leafs in Sign-and-Trade Deal

On Friday, the Toronto Maple Leafs acquired defenseman Darren Raddysh in a sign-and-trade deal with the Lightning, sending a fifth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft the other way.
Raddysh has been one of the most sought-after players heading into free agency. The 30-year-old is coming off a breakout season with Tampa Bay in which he posted 22 goals and 70 points, finishing plus-21 while averaging 22:42 of ice time. He tied for sixth among NHL defensemen with 26 power-play points and led all blueliners with 10 power-play goals.
At the Lightning’s end-of-season media availability, it was clear the two sides were unlikely to reach an agreement before July 1.
“I’m very thankful for everything Tampa’s given me. They gave me a shot to play in the NHL,” said Raddysh. “I’ve been here the past four years, and I can’t say anything bad about this organization.”
The deal with Toronto is an eight-year contract with an $8.5 million average annual value and includes trade protection, though specifics were not disclosed. While Tampa Bay would have liked to retain him, there was a limit to how far they were willing to go.