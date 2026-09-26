Lightning Trade Goaltender Jonas Johansson to Senators

The Tampa Bay Lightning have traded goaltender Jonas Johansson to the Ottawa Senators in exchange for future considerations, the team announced Friday.
Johansson spent the past three seasons with the Lightning as Andrei Vasilevskiy’s backup, appearing in 25 games during the 2025-26 season. Tampa Bay had been looking to find a suitable trade partner for the 31-year-old goaltender after acquiring Dennis Hildeby on July 1.
He appeared in 70 games with the Lightning, posting a 32-23-10 record with a 3.28 goals-against average and .889 save percentage.
The move comes as the Lightning continue to finalize their roster ahead of the 2026-27 regular season.