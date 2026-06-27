Lightning Trade up to 52nd Overall, Select Oleg Kulebyakin

The Tampa Bay Lightning traded up to get the 52nd overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft in order to select forward Oleg Kulebyakin from the Halifax Mooseheads of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League.
The Lightning sent the 58th overall pick and the 133rd overall pick to the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for the 52nd overall selection.
Kulebyakin is a 5-foot-10, 179-pound, left-handed winger known for his playmaking ability.
The Russian forward moved to the United States during the 2023-24 season, joining the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Knights for eight games before making the move to the Lincoln Stars of the USHL and the Carolina Jr. Hurricanes for the 2024-25 season.
Then, he ultimately made his QMJHL debut during the 2025-26 season. In his first year with Halifax, he scored 29 goals and 44 assists for a total of 73 points in 64 games.
Kulebyakin is expected to return to Halifax for the 2026-27 season, but is committed to the University of Massachusetts for the 2027-28 season.
Julien BriseBois and his staff saw something they really liked in Kulebyakin, and made sure they didn't miss out on their guy by trading up to kick start their 2026 draft class.