Lightning Trim Training Camp Roster to 37 Players

The Tampa Bay Lightning have trimmed their training camp roster by 21 players as they continue to work toward finalizing their opening-night roster.
General manager Julien BriseBois announced the moves Friday, leaving Tampa Bay with 37 players heading into its final preseason game: 22 forwards, 12 defensemen and three goaltenders.
Among the players assigned to the Syracuse Crunch of the AHL is goaltender Jonas Johansson.
Johansson spent the past three seasons with the Lightning as Andrei Vasilevskiy’s backup, appearing in 25 games during the 2025-26 season. Tampa Bay had hoped to find a suitable trade partner for the 31-year-old goaltender after trading for Dennis Hildeby this summer.
Tristan Allard, Cooper Flinton, Ethan Gauthier, Dyllan Gill, Tomas Kralovic, Connor Kurth, Harrison Meneghin, Milo Roelens and Gabriel Szturc will also report to the Crunch.
Eight players were released from their professional tryouts, including forward Luke Glendening, who spent much of training camp outside the main groups.
Glendening played 158 games with the Lightning from 2023-25, recording 14 goals and 18 points while winning a team-high 56.5% of his faceoffs.
Clark Bishop, Elliot Desnoyers, Shawn Element, Brendan Furry, Kole Lind, Tommy Miller and Zach Uens were also released from their PTOs.
Three players have been placed on waivers for the purpose of reassignment: defenseman Simon Lundmark, goaltender Olivier Rodrigue and defenseman Steven Santini.
The Lightning must be cap-compliant by Tuesday, when the regular season officially begins. Tampa Bay can still make roster moves before opening the season Thursday against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden.