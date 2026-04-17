Lightning vs. Canadiens: First-Round Playoff Matchup Set to Start Sunday
The Tampa Bay Lightning’s first-round Stanley Cup Playoff schedule is now official, with the team opening the series against the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday at Benchmark International Arena.
The Lightning secured home-ice advantage for the opening round, giving them the opportunity to start the postseason in front of their home crowd.
“In the East, there’s so many good teams, there’s so many points you need to get into the playoffs, it’s hard,” said Anthony Cirelli. “And every team that gets in, it’s a good team. There’s no easy matchup. So you’ve got to be ready to go each and every night, and you’ve got to be focused on one game at a time here.”
Game 1 is scheduled for a 5:45 p.m. puck drop and will air nationally on TNT. Locally, the Lightning will have all first-round games available on The Spot Tampa Bay 66. The series continues with Game 2 on Tuesday in Tampa, with puck drop set for 7 p.m. on ESPN2.
After the first two games, both teams will get an extra day off before the series heads to Montreal for Games 3 and 4. Those games are scheduled for April 24 and April 26, with both set for 7 p.m. starts. If necessary, the teams will then have two travel days before Game 5 returns to Tampa on April 29.
Round one playoff schedule
Game 1: at Tampa, Sunday 5:45 p.m., TNT, The Spot Tampa Bay 66
Game 2: at Tampa, Tuesday 7 p.m., ESPN2, The Spot Tampa Bay 66
Game 3: at Montreal, April 24 7 p.m., TNT, The Spot Tampa Bay 66
Game 4: at Montreal, April 26, 7 p.m., ESPN, The Spot Tampa Bay 66
If needed*
Game 5: at Tampa, April 29, Time TBD
Game 6: at Montreal, May 1, Time TBD
Game 7: at Tampa, May 3, Time TBD