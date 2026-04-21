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Lightning vs Canadiens Game 2: Projected Lineups, Where to Watch & More

William Espy
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The Tampa Bay Lightning will be looking to bounce back after a loss in Game 1 to the Montreal Canadiens.

The Lightning will have a few lineup changes, with Declan Carlile taking the place of injured defenseman Charle-Edouard D'Astous and gritty forward Scott Sabourin entering the lineup for Conor Geekie. 

Sabourin and Canadiens defenseman Arber Xhekaj have some history, with Xhekaj causing Sabourin to miss considerable time back in December after a fight between the two. As a result, that could be something to watch as the game progresses.

The game is set to be broadcast on ESPN2 nationally in the United States and The Spot in the Tampa market.  For those north of the border, it'll be available on Sportsnet, CBC, and TVA Sports.

Projected Lines (Per NHL.com)

Tampa Bay Lightning:

Gage Goncalves - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Jake Guentzel

Zemgus Girgensons - Yanni Gourde - Nick Paul

Corey Perry - Dominic James - Scott Sabourin

J.J. Moser - Darren Raddysh

Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak

Declan Carlile - Emil Lilleberg

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Montreal Canadiens:

Cole Caufield - Nick Suzuki - Juraj Slafkovsky

Alexandre Texier - Alex Newhook - Ivan Demidov

Zachary Bolduc - Oliver Kapanen - Kirby Dach

Jake Evans - Phillip Danault - Josh Anderson

Mike Matheson - Alexandre Carrier

Kaiden Guhle - Lane Hutson

Jayden Struble - Xhekaj Arber

Jakub Dobes

Jacob Fowler

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