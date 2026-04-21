Lightning vs Canadiens Game 2: Projected Lineups, Where to Watch & More

The Tampa Bay Lightning will be looking to bounce back after a loss in Game 1 to the Montreal Canadiens.
The Lightning will have a few lineup changes, with Declan Carlile taking the place of injured defenseman Charle-Edouard D'Astous and gritty forward Scott Sabourin entering the lineup for Conor Geekie.
Sabourin and Canadiens defenseman Arber Xhekaj have some history, with Xhekaj causing Sabourin to miss considerable time back in December after a fight between the two. As a result, that could be something to watch as the game progresses.
The game is set to be broadcast on ESPN2 nationally in the United States and The Spot in the Tampa market. For those north of the border, it'll be available on Sportsnet, CBC, and TVA Sports.
Projected Lines (Per NHL.com)
Tampa Bay Lightning:
Gage Goncalves - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Jake Guentzel
Zemgus Girgensons - Yanni Gourde - Nick Paul
Corey Perry - Dominic James - Scott Sabourin
J.J. Moser - Darren Raddysh
Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak
Declan Carlile - Emil Lilleberg
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Montreal Canadiens:
Cole Caufield - Nick Suzuki - Juraj Slafkovsky
Alexandre Texier - Alex Newhook - Ivan Demidov
Zachary Bolduc - Oliver Kapanen - Kirby Dach
Jake Evans - Phillip Danault - Josh Anderson
Mike Matheson - Alexandre Carrier
Kaiden Guhle - Lane Hutson
Jayden Struble - Xhekaj Arber
Jakub Dobes
Jacob Fowler