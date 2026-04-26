Lightning vs Canadiens Game 4: Projected Lineups, Where to Watch & More

The Tampa Bay Lightning face a massively important game against the Montreal Canadiens tonight. Either they head back to Tampa with the series tied at two games apiece, or they head back with elimination looming over their heads.
The Lightning need to avoid giving the Canadiens unnecessary power plays if they want to walk away with a win, as Montreal has converted on 30.8% of their man advantages in this series.
Charle-Edouard D’Astous remains out of the lineup for the Lightning, but Max Crozier will draw in for Declan Carlile.
The game will be broadcast on ESPN in the United States. In Canada, it’ll be available on Sportsnet, CBC and TVA Sports. It will also be available on The Spot in the Tampa market.
Projected Lines (Per NHL.com)
Montreal Canadiens
Cole Caufield - Nick Suzuki - Juraj Slafkovsky
Alex Newhook - Oliver Kapanen - Ivan Demidov
Alexandre Texier - Kirby Dach - Zachary Bolduc
Jake Evans - Phillip Danault - Josh Anderson
Mike Matheson - Alexandre Carrier
Kaiden Guhle - Lane Hutson
Jayden Struble - Arber Xhekaj
Jakub Dobes
Jacob Fowler
Tampa Bay Lightning
Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nikita Kucherov
Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nick Paul
Dominic James - Yanni Gourde - Gage Goncalves
Corey Perry - Zemgus Girgensons - Scott Sabourin
J.J. Moser - Darren Raddysh
Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg - Max Crozier
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson