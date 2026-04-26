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Lightning vs Canadiens Game 4: Projected Lineups, Where to Watch & More

William Espy
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The Tampa Bay Lightning face a massively important game against the Montreal Canadiens tonight. Either they head back to Tampa with the series tied at two games apiece, or they head back with elimination looming over their heads. 

The Lightning need to avoid giving the Canadiens unnecessary power plays if they want to walk away with a win, as Montreal has converted on 30.8% of their man advantages in this series. 

Charle-Edouard D’Astous remains out of the lineup for the Lightning, but Max Crozier will draw in for Declan Carlile.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN in the United States. In Canada, it’ll be available on Sportsnet, CBC and TVA Sports. It will also be available on The Spot in the Tampa market.

Projected Lines (Per NHL.com)

Montreal Canadiens

Cole Caufield - Nick Suzuki - Juraj Slafkovsky

Alex Newhook - Oliver Kapanen - Ivan Demidov

Alexandre Texier - Kirby Dach - Zachary Bolduc

Jake Evans - Phillip Danault - Josh Anderson

Mike Matheson - Alexandre Carrier

Kaiden Guhle - Lane Hutson

Jayden Struble - Arber Xhekaj

Jakub Dobes

Jacob Fowler

Tampa Bay Lightning

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nikita Kucherov

Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nick Paul

Dominic James - Yanni Gourde - Gage Goncalves

Corey Perry - Zemgus Girgensons - Scott Sabourin

J.J. Moser - Darren Raddysh

Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg - Max Crozier

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

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