Lightning vs Canadiens Game 6: Projected Lineups, Where to Watch & More

It's do-or-die for the Tampa Bay Lightning as they head back to Montreal for Game 6.
The Lightning enter Game 6 trailing the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 in their best-of-seven series. A loss tonight, and the Lightning head home eliminated in the First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the fourth straight season.
The Lightning did get some reinforcements, as Nick Paul and Charle-Edouard D'Astous re-enter the lineup for Game 6, but they're going to need consistency throughout the lineup to even up the series.
Noah Dobson was rumored to be nearing a return after joining the Canadiens' morning skate, but he will remain out of Montreal's lineup.
The game will be broadcast on ESPN2 across the United States and locally on The Spot. For those in Canada, it can be viewed on CBC, Sportsnet or TVA Sports.
Projected Lines (Per NHL.com)
Montreal Canadiens
Cole Caufield - Nick Suzuki - Josh Anderson
Juraj Slafkovsky - Jake Evans - Ivan Demidov
Alexandre Texier - Kirby Dach - Zachary Bolduc
Alex Newhook - Phillip Danault - Brendan Gallagher
Mike Matheson - Alexandre Carrier
Kaiden Guhle - Lane Hutson
Jayden Struble - Arber Xhekaj
Jakub Dobes
Jacob Fowler
Tampa Bay Lightning
Brandon Hagel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov
Yanni Gourde - Anthony Cirelli - Jake Guentzel
Gage Goncalves - Dominic James - Oliver Bjorkstrand
Zemgus Girgensons - Nick Paul - Corey Perry
J.J. Moser - Darren Raddysh
Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak
Charle-Edouard D’Astous - Emil Lilleberg
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson