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Lightning vs Canadiens Game 6: Projected Lineups, Where to Watch & More

William Espy
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It's do-or-die for the Tampa Bay Lightning as they head back to Montreal for Game 6.

The Lightning enter Game 6 trailing the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 in their best-of-seven series. A loss tonight, and the Lightning head home eliminated in the First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the fourth straight season.

The Lightning did get some reinforcements, as Nick Paul and Charle-Edouard D'Astous re-enter the lineup for Game 6, but they're going to need consistency throughout the lineup to even up the series.

Noah Dobson was rumored to be nearing a return after joining the Canadiens' morning skate, but he will remain out of Montreal's lineup. 

The game will be broadcast on ESPN2 across the United States and locally on The Spot. For those in Canada, it can be viewed on CBC, Sportsnet or TVA Sports.

Projected Lines (Per NHL.com)

Montreal Canadiens

Cole Caufield - Nick Suzuki - Josh Anderson

Juraj Slafkovsky - Jake Evans - Ivan Demidov

Alexandre Texier - Kirby Dach - Zachary Bolduc

Alex Newhook - Phillip Danault - Brendan Gallagher

Mike Matheson - Alexandre Carrier

Kaiden Guhle - Lane Hutson

Jayden Struble - Arber Xhekaj

Jakub Dobes

Jacob Fowler

Tampa Bay Lightning

Brandon Hagel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Yanni Gourde - Anthony Cirelli - Jake Guentzel

Gage Goncalves - Dominic James - Oliver Bjorkstrand

Zemgus Girgensons - Nick Paul - Corey Perry

J.J. Moser - Darren Raddysh

Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak

Charle-Edouard D’Astous - Emil Lilleberg

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

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