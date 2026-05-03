Lightning vs Canadiens Game 7: Projected Lineups, Where to Watch & More

All eyes around the hockey world will be fixated on Benchmark International Arena tonight, as the Tampa Bay Lightning and Montreal Canadiens play the only Game 7 of the First Round.
The Lightning forced a Game 7 with a thrilling overtime victory in Montreal, capping off one of the most eventful 1-0 victories in recent memory. The Lightning will have to break a trend to move onto the next round though, as neither team has won back-to-back games to this point in the series.
Brandon Hagel, despite not scoring a goal in his last two outings, still remains tied for the league lead in playoff goals this season with six.
The Lightning got a pair of reinforcements during Game 6, as Charle-Edouard D'Astous and Nick Paul re-entered the lineup. Tonight, it could be Montreal getting some backup, as star defenseman Noah Dobson is listed as a game-time decision.
In the United States, Game 7 will be broadcast on TNT, TruTV, HBO Max and on The Spot in the Tampa market. North of the border, it'll be broadcast on CBC, Sportsnet, and TVA Sports.
Projected Lines (Per NHL.com)
Montreal Canadiens
Cole Caufield - Nick Suzuki - Juraj Slafkovsky
Josh Anderson - Jake Evans - Ivan Demidov
Alexandre Texier - Kirby Dach - Zachary Bolduc
Alex Newhook - Phillip Danault - Brendan Gallagher
Mike Matheson - Noah Dobson
Kaiden Guhle - Jayden Struble
Alex Carrier - Lane Hutson
Jakub Dobes
Jacob Fowler
Tampa Bay Lightning
Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nikita Kucherov
Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Gage Goncalves
Zemgus Girgensons - Yanni Gourde - Nick Paul
Oliver Bjorkstrand - Dominic James - Corey Perry
J.J. Moser - Darren Raddysh
Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak
Charle-Edouard D'Astous - Emil Lilleberg
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson