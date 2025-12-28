Lightning will be without Ryan McDonagh against the Canadiens

The Lightning will be without Ryan McDonagh Sunday night as they host the Montreal Canadiens at Benchmark International Arena.

McDonagh missed Saturday’s 4-2 win over Florida after aggravating a previous injury that landed him on injured reserve earlier this season.

“We’ve got to get him right, so he’s probably a little more than day-to-day,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said before the game.

McDonagh was placed on injured reserve Sunday, but is eligible to return for Wednesday's matchup as the Lightning begin their West Coast road trip in Anaheim. Cooper said a decision has not yet been made on whether the veteran defenseman will travel with the team.

The 36-year-old has four goals and eight points in 18 games this season, along with 17 shots on goal, 29 blocked shots and nine hits.