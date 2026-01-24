Lightning win shootout in Chicago, extend point streak to 15 games

The Tampa Bay Lightning kept their run rolling Friday night in Chicago, extending their point streak to 15 games with a 2–1 shootout win over the Blackhawks at the United Center. The Bolts have become a tough out on the road, going 11-0-2 in their last 13 away games and avoiding a regulation loss since Dec. 8.
It was a tight game through all 60 minutes, but the Lightning continue to find ways to win. Ryan Greene opened the scoring late in the first period, giving Chicago a 1–0 lead at 17:42 after taking a quick pass from Oliver Moore.
Nikita Kucherov, smiling through the boos at the United Center, tied the game 1–1 at 18:42 of the second period. Brandon Hagel fed him the puck, and Kucherov lifted a backhander past the goalie for his 25th goal of the season, propelling the Lightning into overtime.
When the tied matchup moved from overtime to a shootout, Kucherov made it look easy, sliding the puck through Blackhawks goalie Arvid Soderblom’s five hole before circling around and shushing the home crowd.
After three rounds, the shootout remained neck-and-neck, with Frank Nazar matching Kucherov’s goal. Louis Crevier’s goal to start the fourth round put the Lightning in a tight spot, but Gage Goncalves, who has had recent success in shootouts, fired back to spark the fifth.
Next up was rookie Dominic James, who scored on his first career shootout attempt to end the game, beating Soderblom with a wrister.
“Coop tapped me on the shoulder and said, ‘Get out there,’” said James. “So I started thinking of my move. I think my body just did that, put it five hole. Vasy with a huge save in OT and then multiple in the shootout. Gonzo stuck with it, and we got a couple more goals in the shootout. It was a lot of fun.”
The game-winner came against the Blackhawks, the team that drafted him in the sixth round in 2022. James opted not to sign with Chicago, instead choosing the Lightning as a free agent in August.
“I don’t know if I was nervous or excited for the opportunity, but everyone’s booing you. We’re on the road and we’ve got a streak going, so you’re happy to be in that position,” James continued. “It hasn’t really felt like we’ve been on a huge streak, everyone is so level-headed.”
Vasilevskiy earned his 353rd career win, tying him with Rogie Vachon and Evgeni Nabokov for 25th in NHL history. Tampa Bay’s run is the third longest in franchise history, behind a 16-game streak in 2018-19 and an 18-game stretch in 2003-04.
“That’s a scrappy team over there,” Jon Cooper said of the Blackhawks. “We had our looks, but like I said, we didn't stress and eventually got rewarded.”