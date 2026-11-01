Lightning Young Forward Continues To Stay Hot

The Tampa Bay Lightning fell to the Nashville Predators on Saturday in the shootout by a 5-4 final score.
Although this was a tough loss for the Lightning, it did feature some positive moments. This included with young forward Conor Geekie.
Geekie scored at the 3:31 mark of the third period to give the Lightning a 4-3 lead. While Tampa Bay was unable to shut the door, Geekie still helped the Bolts secure a point in this matchup with his goal.
Furthermore, Geekie has now scored a goal in each of his three games for the Lightning. The 2022 first-round pick is starting to heat up in a major way for the Lightning, and it will be interesting to see if he can keep it up from here.
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In 13 games this season, Geekie has now recorded four goals. The young forward is taking a nice step in the right direction with his development, which is undoubtedly great to see for the Lightning.