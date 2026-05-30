Lightning's Kelley Steadman Recognized by USA Hockey for Contributions to the Game
The Lightning's Girls Hockey Development Coordinator, Kelley Steadman will be among 13 individuals honored by USA Hockey at its annual President’s Awards Dinner on June 5 in Denver.
The awards ceremony is part of USA Hockey’s four-day Annual Meeting, which begins June 3 and recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to the sport.
Steadman was named Adult Player of the Year for helping lead the Carolina Lady Hurricanes to an 11-5-0 record and a national championship, capping a run that included three consecutive USA Hockey Adult Women’s National Championships in the 21+ Tier I division.
Before transitioning into player development, Steadman built an impressive resume with Team USA, winning gold medals at the IIHF Women’s World Championship in 2011 and 2013.
Since joining the Lightning, Steadman has played a key role in expanding opportunities for girls’ hockey throughout the Tampa Bay area. Her work comes at a significant time for the organization, which was recently approved by USA Hockey to operate Tier I (AAA) boys youth hockey teams and Tier II (AA) girls teams under the Jr. Lightning brand beginning in the 2026-27 season.