Lightning's Nikita Kucherov Wins 2nd Career Hart Trophy

Nikita Kucherov is the NHL’s most valuable player for the second time in his career. The Lightning winger was named the recipient of the 2025-26 Hart Memorial Trophy, awarded annually “to the player adjudged to be the most valuable to his team,” as selected by the Professional Hockey Writers Association. Kucherov received a surprise presentation from Phil Pritchard, the longtime Keeper of the Cup.
Kucherov was named a Hart Trophy finalist for the third consecutive season after finishing third in 2024-25 and second in 2023-24. He won back in 2018-19.
“Thanks for this honor,” said Kucherov. “Just really grateful for my teammates, coaches, my family. This means a lot.”
In one of the closest Hart Trophy races in recent memory, Kucherov edged Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid by just 10 voting points. The 32-year old received 72 first-place votes and 1,436 total points, while McDavid finished second with 1,426 points. Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon placed third with 1,297 points, appearing on 195 ballots and earning 52 first-place votes. It marked the first time since the NHL adopted its current points allocation system in 1995-96 that all three Hart finalists received at least 25 percent of the first-place votes.
Kucherov finished the regular season with 44 goals and 86 assists for 130 points in 76 games, ranking second in the NHL in scoring. His offensive production was instrumental in helping the Lightning secure their ninth consecutive playoff appearance. Kucherov finished 42 points ahead of Tampa Bay’s next-highest scorer, Jake Guentzel, who recorded 88 points (38 goals, 50 assists) in 81 games.
“One of the great things that makes Kuch Kuch is he's never satisfied. He could have 50 goals one year. Well, he wants to get 51 next year. Could have 100 assists one year, he’ll want 110 the next year,” said Lightning head coach Jon Cooper. “But ultimately, he doesn't put that above the team. The list of players on there is amazing, for him to be on there multiple times, pretty cool.”
The recognition makes Kucherov the 11th player in NHL history to win multiple Hart Trophies and multiple Stanley Cups. He becomes the third player to have a gap of seven or more years between Hart Trophy victories, joining Jean Beliveau, who won the award eight years apart (1955-56 and 1963-64), and Sidney Crosby, whose Hart wins came seven years apart (2006-07 and 2013-14).