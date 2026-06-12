Lightning's Nikita Kucherov Wins 2nd Career Hart Trophy

“One of the great things that makes Kuch Kuch is he's never satisfied. He could have 50 goals one year. Well, he wants to get 51 next year. Could have 100 assists one year, he’ll want 110 the next year,” said Lightning head coach Jon Cooper. “But ultimately, he doesn't put that above the team. The list of players on there is amazing, for him to be on there multiple times, pretty cool.”