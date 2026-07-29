Macklin Celebrini’s Record Contract Puts Nikita Kucherov’s Market Value Into Focus

San Jose Sharks forward Macklin Celebrini signed a five-year, $94 million contract extension on Wednesday, making him the highest-paid player in the NHL when the deal begins in 2027-28. The contract carries an average annual value of $18.8 million and runs through the 2031-32 season.
Celebrini, 20, set a Sharks franchise record with 115 points last season while scoring 45 goals, the second-most in team history. His extension comes after Anaheim Ducks forward Leo Carlsson signed an eight-year deal worth $18 million annually and Chicago Blackhawks star Connor Bedard landed the same number earlier this month.
With the market continuing to climb, the next question becomes: What does that mean for Tampa Bay Lightning superstar Nikita Kucherov?
Kucherov is coming off another historic season, winning the 2025-26 Hart Trophy after recording 130 points (44 goals, 86 assists). He has also captured the Art Ross Trophy in two of the last three seasons and remains one of the league’s most productive players.
Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois has said both sides want Kucherov to remain in Tampa Bay.
“We will continue to discuss this, but just because there wasn’t a pressing deadline to accomplish something — versus these free agents, if you don’t sign them today, they’re gone," Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois said on July 1. “These trade opportunities, if you don’t pursue them, they disappear. That kind of took precedence, I would say, the last few weeks, but I’m sure we’ll circle back, I know we will circle back to Kucherov’s representative, and when we have something to announce, we’ll make an announcement.”
Kucherov’s current $9.5 million cap hit now looks like one of the biggest bargains in the NHL. With the salary cap continuing to rise and elite players signing larger contracts, the question becomes: What is Nikita Kucherov worth in today’s NHL? Celebrini’s extension is just the latest example of how quickly the NHL’s salary landscape is changing.