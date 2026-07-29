Macklin Celebrini’s Record Contract Puts Nikita Kucherov’s Market Value Into Focus

“We will continue to discuss this, but just because there wasn’t a pressing deadline to accomplish something — versus these free agents, if you don’t sign them today, they’re gone," Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois said on July 1. “These trade opportunities, if you don’t pursue them, they disappear. That kind of took precedence, I would say, the last few weeks, but I’m sure we’ll circle back, I know we will circle back to Kucherov’s representative, and when we have something to announce, we’ll make an announcement.”