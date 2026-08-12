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New Lightning Forward Should Build Off Strong Year

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Michael DeRosa
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This new Lightning addition should be a solid pickup.

The Tampa Bay Lightning have made multiple additions to their roster this off-season. Among the Bolts' newcomers is forward Jeffrey Viel, as they signed him to a five-year, $12.5 million contract in free agency.

Viel earned this nice long-term deal from the Lightning, as he had a breakout year this past season. 

After being acquired from the Boston Bruins during the middle of the season, Viel scored three goals and set new career highs with seven assists and 10 points in 35 games with the Anaheim Ducks. He then followed that up with a strong post-season, as he recorded two goals and four points in 12 games for the Ducks. 

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Now, Viel will be looking to build off his strong year after landing his nice new contract with the Lightning. He showed last season with the Ducks that he can be more than just a tough guy, and it will be interesting to see if he can give the Lightning a little more offense in their bottom six as well. 

The potential for Viel to be a strong pickup for the Lightning's bottom six is certainly there. His hard-nosed style of play will make the Bolts more difficult to go up against, and it would be great if he can also provide them with some offensive production with it. 

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