Nick Paul back in the lineup as the Lightning face the Oilers

Nick Paul will make his season debut Thursday when the Lightning take on the Oilers at Benchmark International Arena. The veteran forward has been out after having wrist surgery prior to training camp.

The team has always valued Paul’s ability to play just about anywhere in the lineup. His return could also give the Lightning help in the faceoff circle, which has been up and down so far this season. If they decide to make an adjustment on the power play, he is a player who could step in.

With Paul rejoining the lineup, Lightning captain Victor Hedman was placed on injured reserve Thursday after missing the past four games with an undisclosed injury. Lightning coach Jon Cooper clarified that the issue is unrelated to the one Hedman dealt with during the preseason, noting that the captain could be out for a couple more weeks.

“It’s a tough one for him. The big thing here is the longevity, having him be better in the long run,” Cooper told reporters.

As a whole, the blue line has taken a hit with injuries. In addition to Hedman being out, the Lightning have been without Ryan McDonagh, Erik Cernak, and rookie Max Crozier. Their ability to rely on their depth has come in handy as of late.

Crozier, who was injured Sunday against Vancouver, aggravated the issue in Monday’s practice, causing him to go on IR. Cernak took part in Thursday’s morning skate, suggesting he could return to the lineup against Edmonton.

On a brighter note, Jon Cooper will be back behind the bench tonight after missing Tuesday’s game due to personal reasons.

Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m.