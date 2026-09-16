Nikita Kucherov Addresses Contract Extension as Lightning Begin 2026-27 Season

The Tampa Bay Lightning were back at Benchmark International Arena on Wednesday to kick off the 2026-27 season.
The team reported for the first time before training camp practices officially get underway Thursday. One of the biggest storylines heading into camp is the contract situation involving star winger Nikita Kucherov.
Kucherov has one year remaining on his current contract, which carries a $9.5 million cap hit. He became eligible to sign a contract extension on July 1, but the two sides have yet to reach a deal.
Kucherov was asked about it on Wednesday while speaking with reporters at the Lightning’s Media Day.
“What’s in my mind? My mind is trying to help the team this year,” Kucherov said. “I control what I can control, and I’ll do my best with what I can on the ice, and that’s what I’m focusing on right now. Not much more you can say.”
The 33-year-old is coming off one of the best seasons of his career. He recorded 130 points, including 44 goals and 86 assists, across 76 regular-season games. His performance earned him his second Hart Trophy as the NHL’s most valuable player.