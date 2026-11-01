Nikita Kucherov Remains Committed to the Lightning This Season

Tampa Bay Lightning
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IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Nov 1, 2026 3:26 PMPublished Nov 1, 2026 3:26 PM
Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper says Nikita Kucherov is committed to the team for the remainder of the season.
On Friday, Kucherov informed his teammates of his desire to be traded during the team’s flight to Nashville. Despite the news, the 33-year-old was in the lineup Saturday against the Predators, recording three assists.
Before the game, Cooper made it clear that Kucherov’s focus would remain on the Lightning and what the group is trying to accomplish this season.
"Kuch is 100% a part of this team. He wants to be a part of this team for this season, and he is committed to be with the group that loves him and the group he loves.”
"I will sit here and tell you nothing has changed in what our goals are this year. Just, maybe, the context of how it is going to go about,” Cooper said. “What happens after our season is over, that's Kuch's right and he has earned that right for whatever happens. For us, it probably made the team stronger.”
Cooper also cautioned against reading too much into Kucherov’s emotions or interactions on the ice as the situation surrounding his future continues to unfold.
"What I don't want to get skewed in all of this is if Kuch turns the puck over or the play does not go exactly his way and he shows frustration or, at some point, the coach who is coaching him is showing frustration with him or somebody else on the team, then everybody says, 'Oh my God. He wants out.' That will not be the case," Cooper said.
Tampa Bay entered Saturday’s matchup with an 8-3-1 record but couldn’t come away with the win. Former Lightning captain Steven Stamkos scored the shootout winner for the Predators, handing the Lightning a 5-4 loss.
Despite the result, Kucherov continued to do what he’s done throughout his career in Tampa Bay: produce offensively and give his team a chance to win.
“That's Kucherov. You just watch him. He's a proud bolt, and he came in tonight to help us win a hockey game like he's done his whole career here, and he gave us a hell of a chance. It's too bad we couldn't we couldn't pull that one out."
The Lightning will look to bounce back Tuesday when they return home to host the Detroit Red Wings for an Atlantic Division matchup at Benchmark International Arena.
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