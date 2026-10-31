Nikita Kucherov’s Future With Lightning in Question After Trade Request

Tampa Bay Lightning
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IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Oct 31, 2026 4:30 PMPublished Oct 31, 2026 4:30 PM
Updated Oct 31, 2026 4:43 PM
Just one day after receiving a standing ovation at Benchmark International Arena for becoming the Tampa Bay Lightning’s all-time leading scorer, Nikita Kucherov is reportedly seeking a trade.
Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman was first to report the news Friday night, with TSN’s Pierre LeBrun providing additional details.
According to LeBrun, Kucherov told his teammates that he requested a trade on the Lightning’s team flight to Nashville on Friday afternoon, after his agent Dan Milstein met with Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois earlier in the day.
BriseBois said on Friday night that the organization has no plans to move the reigning Hart Memorial Trophy winner.
“We are aware of the media reports regarding the future of Nikita Kucherov with the Lightning,” BriseBois said in a statement released by the team. “We unequivocally have no intention of trading Nikita.”
In July, BriseBois said he had been in contact with Milstein, noting that the weeks leading up to free agency had been more hectic than he could remember during his eight years as general manager.
“That kind of took precedent, I would say the last few weeks, but I'm sure we'll circle back,” BriseBois said on July 1. “I know we will. We'll circle back to his representative, and when we have something to announce, we'll make an announcement.”
BriseBois addressed the negotiations again at the Lightning’s media day in September, reiterating his desire to get Kucherov signed to a long-term extension. While he didn’t put a timeline on the negotiations, he made it clear that reaching an agreement sooner rather than later was the goal.
“The sooner, the better, obviously. If we want to get technical, I guess he won’t be a free agent until July 1 of next year. Hopefully, it doesn’t get to that point.”
“Both parties, I know, would have preferred to have a deal today to be able to put that behind us. We haven’t been able to do that. I’m still in touch with his agent. We’re going to keep the lines of communication open with the goal remaining to be to get him assigned to a contract that’s going to keep him in Tampa for many years to come, playing on a Stanley Cup contender throughout.”
Kucherov is in the final season of his eight-year contract, which carries a $9.5 million average annual value. The news comes just days after Kucherov spoke about his commitment to getting better and doing everything he could to help the Lightning win.
“I wouldn't want to sit here in 10 years and think I could have done something more for the team and wish I would have. I want to use the opportunity I have to get better. I love the game. All I care about is winning, and if I can get better by 1% over the summer, you know I will sacrifice everything.”
Whether the trade request is part of a push to get an extension done or Kucherov is genuinely ready for a change of scenery remains to be seen. What isn’t in question is his importance to the Lightning.
Kucherov facilitates much of Tampa Bay’s offense, both at five-on-five and on the power play. Losing a player who has been at the center of the team’s success for years would fundamentally change the way the Lightning operate.
The NHL’s salary cap is projected to increase from $104 million in 2026-27 to $113.5 million in 2027-28, while the market for elite players continues to evolve. According to an earlier report by Sportsnet’s Chris Johnston, Kucherov was seeking a contract in the six-year range worth $20 million annually. The term of the most recent proposed deal offered to Kucherov is believed to be around four years.
BriseBois acknowledged that changing landscape when discussing Kucherov’s extension at media day in September.
“Obviously, the market has evolved, the cap has gone up tremendously over the last few years, and we know it will continue to do so,” said BriseBois. “And we’re seeing some of the contracts that are being signed now that the market’s adjusting. Obviously, that’s a factor that I think everyone is taking into account in all these negotiations right now.”
“Every contract is different and every situation and every team is in a different state in terms of their cycle, as well, in terms of where they fit, in terms of how quickly they think they can compete for a Stanley Cup, so none of them are cookie cutter.”
Kucherov is expected to remain with the Lightning and continue playing while the two sides work towards a conclusion.
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