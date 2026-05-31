Noah Steen Scores Overtime Winner to Win Norway's First Bronze Medal at the IIHF World Championship

Tampa Bay Lightning prospect Noah Steen's will forever be etched in Norwegian hockey after he scored in overtime against Team Canada to earn Norway their first ever medal at the IIHF World Championship.
Norway got out to an early lead with a goal from Emilio Pettersen just 6:44 into the opening period. They doubled their lead just past the midway point of the game, as Stian Solberg was able to beat Jet Greaves to make it a 2-0 game in favor of the Norwegians.
The game stayed that way for quite a while, until Robert Thomas attempted to take Canada on his back. He scored twice in the final minute and a half of regulation to tie the game at two goals apiece, tying the game with just eight seconds remaining.
It didn't take long for Steen to become a national hero in overtime. Just over three and a half minutes into the extra period, Steen sniped a shot past Greaves and secured his country's first medal at the IIHF World Championship.
Following his overtime winner against Canada, Steen is now tied for the goal scoring lead at the 2026 iteration of the tournament. His seven goals draw even with former Lightning forward Rudolfs Balcers for the tournament lead.
The Lightning also have a representative in the ongoing gold medal game, as defenseman JJ Moser is looking to win gold for this year's hosting country, Switzerland.