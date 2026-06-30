Orlando Solar Bears Forward Announces Retirement

Anthony Bardaro, a forward who spent two seasons with the Tampa Bay Lightning's ECHL affiliate, the Orlando Solar Bears, has decided to hang up his skates.
Earlier this week, Bardaro announced on Instagram that he had retired from professional hockey and has entered the world of financial services:
Bardaro's hockey career took him all over the place. He spent some time in the Western Hockey League playing for the Spokane Chiefs and Prince Albert Raiders before attending the University of British Columbia and playing at the USports level for four seasons.
From there, he went overseas to Italy where he spent time with Asiago, HC Bolzano, and HC Pustertal. After one season with Angers in France, he finally got the opportunity to play professional hockey in North America when he signed with the Orlando Solar Bears ahead of the 2024-25 season.
In 135 games with the Solar Bears, Bardaro scored 35 goals and tallied a total of 85 points across two seasons.