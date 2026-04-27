Physical Edge Pays Off as Max Crozier Makes His Mark in Game 4

“I didn’t think that this was something that was in my path, but they worked with me and got me to a point where I was able to come up,” Crozier said of his time in Syracuse. “I was up and down, up and down, and they were continuously working with me to get me to this point right now. I owe that staff in Syracuse a whole bunch of kudos, because their drive to develop the players and stick with them is really, really key. I think it shows with everyone in this organization.”