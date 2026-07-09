Pierre-Edouard Bellemare Returns to Lightning as Player Development Specialist

After announcing his retirement earlier this summer, former Tampa Bay Lightning center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare is returning to the organization as a player development specialist.
Bellemare, who spent two seasons with the Lightning, will join the club’s development staff under J.P. Cote, focusing on the organization’s forward prospects. He will also spend time working with the Syracuse Crunch’s coaches and players.
The 41-year-old appeared in 153 games for Tampa Bay from 2021-23, recording 13 goals and 33 points while posting a plus-15 rating.
Originally undrafted, Bellemare signed with the Philadelphia Flyers as a free agent on March 2, 2015, and went on to play 10 NHL seasons.
He served as the captain of France’s Olympic team this past February in Milan, Italy, scoring one goal in four games. His 700 career NHL games are the most by any French-born player.