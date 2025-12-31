Point, Cirelli, and Hagel named to Team Canada’s 2026 Olympic Roster

The Lightning will have three more players representing at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, as Hockey Canada and the Canadian Olympic Committee announced the roster Wednesday.

Forwards Brayden Point, Anthony Cirelli and Brandon Hagel were named to Team Canada, joining head coach Jon Cooper. Point was among the first players selected when the initial roster was announced June 16. Hagel and Cirelli anchor one of the NHL’s most effective penalty kills for the Lightning — a role they’re likely to fill in Milano Cortina.

"From the moment that Connor McDavid scored that goal at the 4 Nations Face-Off, Canadians had been debating this roster, who should be on it, who should not be," Hockey Canada vice-president of hockey operations Scott Salmond said Wednesday. "That debate won't change today, but what I can tell you, and what's undebatable, is the commitment, the time and the effort that (Team Canada GM Doug Armstrong) and his management group has put into selecting this roster."

The 2026 Games will mark the first time NHL players have participated in the Olympics since 2014 in Sochi. The men’s tournament begins Feb. 11, with Canada opening play Feb. 12 against Czechia.

Lightning forward Jake Guentzel is still expected to be named to Team USA, while defenseman J.J. Moser is projected to make Switzerland’s Olympic squad. They would join Victor Hedman (Sweden), Erik Černák (Slovakia), Zemgus Girgensons (Latvia) and Oliver Bjorkstrand (Denmark) as Lightning players slated to compete at the 2026 Winter Olympics.