RECAP: Lightning Come Back From Four Goal Deficit to Win 2026 Stadium Series

After Hagel crashed the net and got his stick stuck in Jeremy Swayman’s pads, Swayman retaliated with a high swipe. In response, Vasilevskiy came down the ice and there was a rare goalie fight between the two. They both were given five minutes for fighting, while Hagel was called for slashing and McAvoy was penalized for roughing. Bjorkstrand served Vasilevskiy’s penalty, while Mikey Eyssimont served Swayman’s.