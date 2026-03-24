Record Pace: Kucherov Leads Lightning Down Stretch

"It's easy to think, oh, he's just gifted, he's just talented, he just sees the game, but it doesn't come from nothing,” said Lightning defenseman J.J. Moser. “The amount of work he puts in, little details that you probably wouldn't even think about. He knows the way his stick moves from a timing standpoint, when to give the pass. It's all little details that very few people even think about, and he just knows them inside and out."